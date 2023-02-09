CAG report points out failure to collect tax arrears in Kerala in 2019-2021

A CAG report on Kerala’s revenue in 2019-2021, which was tabled in the state assembly Thursday, indicated that the state government failed to realise revenue arrears of Rs 7,100 crore.

The report is a major setback for the CPI(M) government, which last week, had proposed additional direct tax burden to the tune of Rs 2,950 crore, including social security cess of Rs 2 on per litre of fuel, citing the financial constraints of the state government. The government justified the fresh tax proposals by blaming the Union government for cessation of GST compensation and other restrictive measures.

The CAG report said, “The total arrears of revenue as on March 2021 on certain principal heads of the revenue amounted to Rs 21,797.86 crore. Of which, Rs 7,100.32 crore was outstanding for more than the last five years. The total arrears of Rs 21,797.86 crore amounted to 22.33 per cent of the total revenue of the state. Out of the total arrears, Rs 6,422.49 crore has been pending from the state government and local bodies. This necessitates urgent intervention from the government to clear the outstanding arrears,” said the report.

The report added that figures related to outstanding arrears are furnished by the departments every year only at the instance of an audit. “Absence of prompt reporting of arrears to revenue department and pursuance of the departments concerned for realising the arrears are the main reasons for the huge pending arrears.”

The report said these tax dues have been pending for more than five years in 12 departments and includes those of excise departments from 1952 onwards. The cases referred to the government for write off (Rs 1,905 crore) were also not being pursued by the departments concerned.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the CAG report substantiates the Opposition criticism that the government had failed in tax collection. “There are serious lapses on the part of the finance department in collecting tax arrears and allowing concessions,” he said.

BJP state president K Surendran said the State Government should reduce the tax burden on the people after realizing the arrears from those who had evaded the tax.