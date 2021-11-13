CAG flags off-budget borrowings by Kerala govt

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has taken strong exception to Kerala government’s practice of using off-budget borrowings to pay social security pensions, warning of a debt trap and saying non-disclosure of such liabilities raises questions of “transparency”.

The CAG report on state finances — tabled before the Assembly on Friday — said if the state resorts to an off-budget route to finance its welfare schemes, the liabilities of the state may increase and lead to a debt trap. It also said that since these values are not visible on the state’s annual budget or financial accounts, the legislature is in the dark. “Creating such liabilities, without disclosing them in the budget, raises questions both of transparency, and of inter-generational equity,’’ it said.

The CAG’s objection is related to off-budget borrowings made by Kerala Social Security Pension Limited to fund payments of social security pensions. To meet the pension fund, the government floated KSSPL as a company in 2018.

The CAG also argued that the government’s stand that liabilities of KSSPL, being a separate entity, are not the liabilities of the state is not tenable.