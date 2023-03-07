scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Bus driver assaulted in Kerala ‘moral policing’ incident succumbs to injuries

Sahar's internal organs had suffered severe injuries in the assault.

According to the police, he was brutally attacked by a six-member gang on February 18.
A bus driver who was seriously injured in an alleged moral policing attack last month died at a hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur district Tuesday, police said. A video of the assault, which had gone viral soon after, shows a group of men torturing him.

The victim was identified as Sahar, 32, a native of Cherpu in Thrissur. According to the police, he was brutally attacked by a six-member gang on February 18. The attackers were allegedly lying in wait near a house at Thiruvanikkavu where Sahar had gone to meet a married woman friend, reportedly at her behest.

The injured man was later admitted to a hospital where he was put on life support, officers added. His internal organs had suffered severe injuries in the assault. A case was also registered, but no one has been arrested so far.

Investigators said the charge of murder will be added to the FIR. Meanwhile, a search is on to nab the accused.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 16:29 IST
