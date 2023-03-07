Bus driver assaulted in Kerala ‘moral policing’ incident succumbs to injuries

A bus driver who was seriously injured in an alleged moral policing attack last month died at a hospital in Kerala’s Thrissur district Tuesday, police said. A video of the assault, which had gone viral soon after, shows a group of men torturing him.

The victim was identified as Sahar, 32, a native of Cherpu in Thrissur. According to the police, he was brutally attacked by a six-member gang on February 18. The attackers were allegedly lying in wait near a house at Thiruvanikkavu where Sahar had gone to meet a married woman friend, reportedly at her behest.

The injured man was later admitted to a hospital where he was put on life support, officers added. His internal organs had suffered severe injuries in the assault. A case was also registered, but no one has been arrested so far.

Investigators said the charge of murder will be added to the FIR. Meanwhile, a search is on to nab the accused.