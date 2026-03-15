Brutal murder unfolds on busy Kerala highway: Gang leader who ‘killed’ rival in front of latter’s mother hacked to death by armed men who rammed his SUV

In a gang war on a busy national highway in Kerala on Saturday, a history-sheeter was hacked to death. Halwa Athul, allegedly a key accused in the 2025 murder of rival gang leader Gym Santhosh Kumar, 45, was hacked to death by a gang that rammed his SUV and attacked him multiple times after the vehicle fell into a roadside pit at Karunagappally in Kollam.
CCTV footage showed one SUV ramming another, which subsequently fell into a pit. A group of armed men emerged from their SUV and converged on the car that had nose-dived into the pit. They attacked Athul with swords and damaged the car before fleeing the scene.
Police said the gang attacked Athul while he was returning after reporting at a nearby police station — a condition the court had fixed while granting him bail in the murder of Santhosh in March 2025. “A few of them were taken into custody along with their vehicle,” said police, without disclosing the identities of those held.
Athul was the prime accused in the murder of Santhosh, who was hacked to death in front of his elderly mother on March 27, 2025.
Police sources said they prima facie suspect members of Santhosh’s gang carried out the revenge attack on Athul. Santhosh, who had a criminal record, had been involved in a murder attempt case in 2024. After allegedly killing Santhosh, Athul had also attacked members of his rival’s gang. Saturday’s brutal murder is being seen as an act of revenge by the Santhosh gang, said police.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More