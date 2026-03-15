Brutal murder unfolds on busy Kerala highway: Gang leader who ‘killed’ rival in front of latter’s mother hacked to death by armed men who rammed his SUV

After allegedly killing Santhosh, Athul had also attacked members of his rival's gang. Saturday's brutal murder is being seen as an act of revenge by the Santhosh gang, said police.

In a gang war on a busy national highway in Kerala on Saturday, a history-sheeter was hacked to death. Halwa Athul, allegedly a key accused in the 2025 murder of rival gang leader Gym Santhosh Kumar, 45, was hacked to death by a gang that rammed his SUV and attacked him multiple times after the vehicle fell into a roadside pit at Karunagappally in Kollam.

CCTV footage showed one SUV ramming another, which subsequently fell into a pit. A group of armed men emerged from their SUV and converged on the car that had nose-dived into the pit. They attacked Athul with swords and damaged the car before fleeing the scene.