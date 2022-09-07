scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Boy dies as MEMU train hits him in Kerala’s Thrissur

The incident occurred at 8.35 am while the boy along with his brother was crossing the railway line in Mullurkara area.

An eight-year-old boy dies after getting hit by a MEMU train in Thrissur.

An eight-year-old boy died after getting hit by a MEMU train in this central Kerala district on Wednesday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Muhammed Rizwan.

The incident occurred at 8.35 am while the boy along with his brother was crossing the railway line in Mullurkara area.

The siblings were going back home after attending a class in a madrassa, police said.

The boy’s brother escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police said the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

The Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) is a commuter rail system operated by the Indian Railway for semi-urban and rural areas.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:28:01 pm
