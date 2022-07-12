Bombs hurled at RSS office in Kerala

July 12, 2022 12:17:16 pm
Bombs were hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Payyannur area of this northern district of Kerala on Tuesday with the party accusing CPI(M) of carrying out the attack.
The incident occurred around 1.00 AM, police said.
The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, they said.
An FIR under relevant provisions of the Explosives Act has been registered and the investigation was going on to trace the culprits.
Subscriber Only Stories
It also said that RSS has accused CPI(M) workers of carrying out the attack.
According to CCTV visuals of the attack several explosions could be seen within the boundary wall of the RSS office with many of its windows damaged in the incident.
The attack comes days after a bomb was hurled at the wall of CPI(M)’s state headquarters, AKG Centre, on the night of June 30 and the attacker in that case is yet to be identified by police.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-