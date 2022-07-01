Bomb thrown at CPM state head office in Kerala

A crude bomb was hurled at the ruling CPI(M)’s state headquarters, AKG Centre, here on Thursday night, at about 11.30 pm. The bomb exploded in front of the main gate of the party office.

Following the incident, several senior CPI(M) leaders rushed to the state headquarters. Sources said several CPI(M) leaders were at an apartment near the party office at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage showed a person on a two-wheeler hurling an object and fleeing. There was no official statement from the police at the time of filing this report. There were no reports of any casualties.

“The Congress has a leadership in Kerala which is encouraging violence. We will protest in a democratic and peaceful manner,’’ said CPI(M) Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan. Half-an-hour after the incident, a large number of CPI(M) and DYFI supporters took out a protest march in the city.

Over the last one month, several offices of the CPI(M) and Congress have been attacked. The Congress state headquarters was also targeted. Last week, SFI supporters vandalised the office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. Security has been strengthened at CPI(M) and Congress offices, said sources.