In blow to Kerala govt, HC quashes university appointment of CM aide’s wife

The Kerala High Court on Thursday quashed the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary, to Kannur University in a major setback for the CPM-led government in its tussle with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had objected to her appointment.

Stating that “nobody can travel beyond the UGC regulations’’, a bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran said Varghese, wife of CPM leader K K Ragesh, did not have the requisite qualification, particularly teaching experience, to become an associate professor. Her term as director of student services at the university cannot be reckoned as teaching experience, the court held. “It can never be seen as a teaching experience as required by the UGC and the post of DSS was a non-teaching experience. There is not a whisper in her argument that she had teaching experience while she was serving as assistant director at Kerala Language Institute,’’ it said.

Varghese’s appointment had contributed to the tensions between the governor and the CPM. Khan had stayed the appointment over the violation of norms and nepotism.

The court acted upon a petition moved by Joseph Skaria, an applicant to the post to which Varghese was appointed. Skaria told the court he had been the top scorer on various parameters except in the interview and that the university had violated the University Grants Commission norms in appointing Varghese.

The appointment has been in the news since November 2021, when Kannur University syndicate cleared her name. It was alleged that vice-chancellor Gopinath Ravindran was reappointed overriding several “deserving candidates” as a quid pro quo for selecting Varghese. Raveendran was reappointed days after the syndicate cleared Varghese’s name for the post of associate professor in Malayalam.

The UGC, which was impleaded in the case, told the court that Varghese did not have the requisite qualification to become an associate professor. It submitted that the leave taken by Varghese for completing her PhD could not be considered as teaching or research experience. The required teaching experience is eight years. As per UGC regulations, the leave taken for doing a PhD could be counted as teaching experience only if the research degree was pursued simultaneously with teaching assignments.