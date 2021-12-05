Blame game on between CPM, BJP over murder of Kerala CPM worker

The CPI(M) and BJP on Sunday kicked off a blame game over the political affiliation of a five-member gang which stabbed to death a CPI(M) local committee secretary in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district last Thursday.

P B Sandeep Kumar, the CPI(M) local secretary at Peringara in the district, was killed by the gang while he was returning home, following which the police nabbed all the five accused persons overnight.

Cops had initially stated that a personal rivalry between the victim and one of the accused Jishnu Raghu, an activist of BJP’s youth wing Yuva Morcha, had led to the murder. Jishnu had developed a grudge towards Kumar under the impression that the CPI(M) leader had tried to get his mother expelled from her job at a public sector undertaking. An altercation over the matter on the fateful night ended in the murder. The gang had criminal antecedents and had earlier been lodged in jail in connection with various cases, including murder attempt, the police said.

The CPI(M) state leadership had taken strong exception to the police version regarding personal rivalry playing a role in the murder. Later, on Friday night, the police changed tack saying that “personal as well as political rivalry” led to the crime.

On Sunday, after visiting the family of Kumar, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said all those who were behind the killing should be brought to book. “The BJP is spreading lies over the murder. Has that party ever confessed to any killing? This murder was executed under the leadership of a BJP worker who brought the accomplices together. There is a high-level conspiracy behind it,” he said.

Balakrishnan added that the party would protect the family of the murdered local leader, ensure a job for his widow and would also take over the education expenses of his two children.

However, BJP state president K Surendran demanded a high-level probe into the murder which, he said, would not have happened without the CPI(M)’s connivance. “Of the five accused, four have CPI(M) links. Is the accused Muhammed Faizal, a native of Kannur, a BJP worker? He has links with CPI(M)-backed criminal gangs in Kannur. After the murder, a pro-CPI(M) advocate had stated in a Facebook post that a criminal gang was behind the killing. But that Facebook post was deleted after the CPI(M) state leadership put the blame on the BJP. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has not stated that the BJP-RSS combine was behind the murder,” he said.