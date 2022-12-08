scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of varsities tabled in Kerala Assembly

The Bill was tabled in the House amid growing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over administration and appointments in the universities.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to media personnel in Kochi. (PTI Photo/File)
The Left government Wednesday introduced the University Law (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly to remove the Governor as the ex-officio chancellor of universities in Kerala.

The Bill was tabled in the House amid growing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the state government over administration and appointments in the universities.

The Bill, which was presented in the Assembly by Law Minister P Rajeeve, was later referred to the subject committee for further discussion and scrutiny. The Bill gives the government the power to remove a chancellor by an order on charges of grave misconduct or other sufficient reasons.

Presenting the Bill, the minister said the proposed amendment is meant to take away the powers of the Governor which are not envisaged by the Constitution, and to bring eminent academicians and experts as chancellors.

Pointing to the appointment of dancer Mallika Sarabhai as the chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University of Arts and Science, the minister said the government is committed to bring in eligible persons to the post of the chancellor.

Raising an objection to the Bill, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan pointed out the recent Supreme Court orders, which had declared university laws contrary to the UGC norms as void ab initio.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:49:10 am
