Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi introduced to K-pop band BTS and Kerala’s famous Sharjah shake

During a recent pit stop in Kerala amid his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was introduced to the South Korean K-pop band BTS by a group of school girls. The Congress leader also got to savour a local delicacy — the Sharjah shake.

Speaking to a group of young girls at an eatery in Kerala, Rahul enquired about their plans for the future. The girls said they wanted to be nurses in South Korea when they grew up. When the Congress leader asked them why they were keen on working in South Korea, the girls explained that they were part of the ‘BTS Army’, the fan club of the South Korean boy band.

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

The girls even played some of the band’s music for Rahul and said it uplifts them when they are feeling down.

“We didn’t go expecting to meet him,” one of the girls said after the chance encounter. “We went to see him when we heard he was coming. He called us and even bought ‘Sharjah Shake’ for us. We are so happy and excited to meet such a humble person.”

Sharing a video of their meeting, Rahul wrote: “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army!”

Rahul kicked off the 13th day of his pan-India Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kerala’s Cherthala on Wednesday.