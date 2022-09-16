Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kerala Congress workers demand donation from vegetable vendor, suspended

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on Friday suspended three party workers for threatening a vegetable vendor in Kollam district after he did not pay Rs 2,000 as a donation to the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Sudhakaran said the party was “crowdfunding small donations voluntarily”, and the workers’ behaviour was “inexcusable”.

On Twitter, Sudhakaran said, “Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations.”

A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and a vegetable vendor on Friday morning over the donation amount. The incident was caught on camera.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his party’s Bharat Jodo yatra, a 150-day-long foot march, after a day’s rest from Polayathodu in Kollam district of Kerala. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary in charge of Organisation K C Venugopal, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others were seen walking beside Rahul.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kerala on September 10, will continue through the state covering 450 km and seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.