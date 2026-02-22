‘Bengaluru or Japan?’: Pink trumpet trees – a ‘refreshing delight’ for Kochi residents

Valentine’s Week in Kochi – the city which witnessed the ‘Kiss of Love’ protest in 2014 – wore a pink hue this year as trumpet trees adorned every nook and corner, leaving lovers’ hearts lighter and more tender. For the first time, pink trumpet trees are in full bloom across the city, offering passersby and commuters a rare moment to pause.

Tabebuia rosea, commonly known as the pink trumpet, is a neotropical tree that blooms annually around February and March. Native to Central America, particularly southern Mexico, it can grow up to 30 metres tall and is the national tree of El Salvador. These trees were planted in Kochi about nine years ago, but this is the first year they have bloomed on such a massive scale.

As lovers, friends, and families stroll or jog through Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, Panampilly Nagar, and the Chambakkara Walkway, the sight of pink petals falling onto the tarred roads is a visual treat. While some are reminded of Japan’s cherry blossoms, the sight evokes memories of the iconic Tabebuia rosea blooms in Bengaluru for many youngsters.

Adheen Alex, a law student who spotted the trees on Container Road, was quick to photograph the sight. Drawing parallels to Bengaluru, he noted, “It’s a marvelous sight as I travel through the city. Even though they are similar to the ones in Bengaluru, our trees haven’t yet grown quite as thick and majestic.”

Video clips featuring aerial views of the pink canopy have gone viral on social media. However, architect Tinu Ann Thomas stumbled upon them even earlier while looking out a Kochi Metro window. “The sight was a refreshing delight, even in the heat,” she told indianexpress.com. “It felt like being transported to Bengaluru for a moment. It’s wonderful how a blossomed tree can enhance an urban space.”

For Siddharth Raj, 31, the trees offered a moment of Zen amidst the urban bustle. “On my way back from Aster Medcity, I noticed the blooms. I told my sister it looked just like the cherry blossoms in Japan,” he shared.

Not just pink trumpet trees

It’s not just Tabebuia rosea that adds beauty to the commercial capital of Kerala. There are trees like manimaruthu as well. Rajan Chembedath, Director, Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED), which is functioning as the research and development wing of the Kochi Municipal Corporation, said, “There is a misconception that all the pink flowers that we see now on Kochi roads are those of the pink trumpet tree. In fact, trees like manimaruthu were also planted alongside red trumpet trees as part of the compensatory afforestation for the Kochi Metro rail project. Manimaruthu flowers resemble those of pink trumpet trees. These trees were planted along the Container Terminal Road and other places in Kochi.

About Tabebuia rosea

“Although it is of foreign origin, it is not considered an invasive species in India, as no harmful effects on the local ecology have been reported. Some countries, such as Singapore, consider it a harmful invasive plant in the local environment,” Chembedath said.

Dr E Kunhikrishnan, a Kerala-based ecologist, allayed concerns about the foreign species. “Tabebuia rosea is a South American species. It is an exotic tree introduced as an avenue tree, but it is not invasive. Not every foreign species has to be invasive. If we look at most of our avenue trees, they are exotic species from South America,” said Kunhikrishnan.

He also cited the example of major plantation trees such as rubber, cinchona, and mahogany, which all have South American origins.

“In Kerala, examples of invasive species include rakshasa konna (Senna spectabilis) in Wayanad and water hyacinth (Eichhornia crassipes) in Kuttanad, which have caused ecological damage, impacted local biodiversity, and created severe economic burdens,” he added.