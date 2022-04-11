Barred from temple, dancer to perform at CPI(M) event

Two weeks after being barred from performing at the Koodalmanikyam temple at Irinjalakuda town in Thrissur district for being a non-Hindu, Bharatanatyam exponent Mansiya V P would perform in the temple town on Monday at a venue organised by DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M).

“I am performing as an artiste, not as a token protest against the denial of venue for me at the temple. But DYFI wants to give a message to society at large that art has no religion…,’’ Mansiya said.

Mansiya, a PhD research scholar in Bharatanatyam, had earlier faced the ire and boycott of Islamic clerics for being a performing artiste of classical dance forms despite being born and brought up as a Muslim. She, later, abandoned Islam.