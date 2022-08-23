‘Azad Kashmir’ remark: Court directs police to register case against Kerala MLA Jaleel

A magistrate court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against CPI(M)-backed legislator and former minister K T Jaleel on his controversial “Azad Kashmir” and “India occupied Kashmir” remarks. The court in Pathanamthitta district’s Thiruvalla issued the direction while considering a petition moved by RSS leader Arun Mohan.
On the eve of Independence Day this year, Jaleel – in a detailed Facebook post referring to his Srinagar visit – had referred to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as “Azad Kashmir”. On Jammu and Kashmir, Jaleel said “India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir” which comprises Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh. He had also criticised the Union government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
The comments had sparked protest in Kerala with the BJP demanding that a sedition case be registered against Jaleel, who had served as the higher education minister in the previous CPI(M) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.
As the protests mounted, Jaleel had turned to Facebook to withdraw his comment, “I have noticed that some of my words have created misunderstanding. My note on Kashmir visit had been misconstrued. I inform everybody that I had withdrawn those lines in my note to ensure social harmony and for the benefit of society,” he had stated.
