scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

‘Azad Kashmir’ remark: Court directs police to register case against Kerala MLA Jaleel

Former Kerala minister K T Jaleel had, in a Facebook post, referred to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir” and Jammu and Kashmir as "India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

CPI(M)-backed legislator and former minister K T Jaleel (Facebook/K T Jaleel)

A magistrate court in Kerala on Tuesday directed the police to register a case against CPI(M)-backed legislator and former minister K T Jaleel on his controversial “Azad Kashmir” and “India occupied Kashmir” remarks. The court in Pathanamthitta district’s Thiruvalla issued the direction while considering a petition moved by RSS leader Arun Mohan.

On the eve of Independence Day this year, Jaleel – in a detailed Facebook post referring to his Srinagar visit – had referred to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) as “Azad Kashmir”. On Jammu and Kashmir, Jaleel said “India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir” which comprises Jammu, Kashmir valley and Ladakh. He had also criticised the Union government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The comments had sparked protest in Kerala with the BJP demanding that a sedition case be registered against Jaleel, who had served as the higher education minister in the previous CPI(M) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

As the protests mounted, Jaleel had turned to Facebook to withdraw his comment, “I have noticed that some of my words have created misunderstanding. My note on Kashmir visit had been misconstrued. I inform everybody that I had withdrawn those lines in my note to ensure social harmony and for the benefit of society,” he had stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:26:55 pm
Next Story

Want results on ground: Delhi HC seeks report on steps taken to rehabilitate child begging in capital

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

If Kohli gets a 50 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match, mouths will be shut: Shastri

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement