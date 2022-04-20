At Church event, Union minister raises Islamic terror, ‘love jihad’

SENIOR BJP leader and Union minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said Islamic terrorism has caused much loss to Christian churches across the world as he gave the examples of Iraq, Syria and Sri Lanka.

“Much Christian blood has flowed in Iraq, Syria and even in India’s neighbouring country Sri Lanka. Christians were massacred in Sri Lanka on Easter day in 2018 by Islamic extremists at a time when Pope Francis exhorts to love everyone,” said the Minister of State for External Affairs.

He was addressing a felicitation event held after the consecration of Archbishop Joseph Pamplany at Thalassery in Kannur.

Muraleedharan said there is nothing unusual if the Church leadership has concerns about Islamic terrorism. The Narendra Modi government sees the anxiety of the Church with great concern, he said, adding that the Centre would not adopt a negative approach towards the issues raised by it.

Muraleedharan also took a dig at the Left, saying that CPI(M) leader George M Thomas and Left ally Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani had shared their concerns over “love jihad” as well but had to retract their statements.

“It is a matter of concern that cases are registered against bishops if they use the word jihad. Who else other than the Church leadership can say that there is a planned attempt to convert Christian women? There are lot of evidences about trapping Christian women in love jihad,” the minister said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas, in his address, hit back without naming either the minister or the BJP. “Beware of the wolves in sheep’s clothing,” he said.

The Union minister’s remarks at a Church event assumes significance against the backdrop of the state BJP’s move to start a campaign against “religious terrorism”. Recently, state BJP president K Surendran announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend a state leadership meeting of the party on April 29 and chalk out the action plan against countering “religious terrorism”.