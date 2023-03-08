Asianet News to be given police protection if there is chance of violence: Kerala HC

Days after SFI activists barged into an Asianet News office alleging the channel had telecast fake news depicting a minor girl as a drug abuse victim, the Kerala High Court has directed that sufficient police be deployed in the channel’s regional offices in the event of violence.

A bench of Justice N Nagaresh observed on Wednesday that if there is any likelihood of violence, police have to give protection to the Malayalam channel, rather than wait for things to happen and then investigate.

In the wake of the March 3 incident at its Kochi office, all regional offices of the channel have been given police protection. However, the channel approached the court apprehending further violence from the SFI and the DYFI—the ruling CPM’s student and youth outfits, respectively.

Close on the heels of the SFI protest, three journalists of the channel were booked under sections of the Pocso Act and Indian Penal Code on the basis of a complaint from CPM-backed legislator P V Anwar. The complaint alleged the journalists had failed to report to authorities a Pocso crime and tarnished the government’s image through the programme titled “narcotics is a dirty business’’.

Referring to the controversy over the alleged fake news report, the channel submitted to the court that the “alarming spike in drug usage and abuse among schoolchildren” was a subject of public discussion and matter of public interest.

“Therefore the channel, after thorough study and research and on the basis of information from official sources, telecast a news series regarding the drug menace in the state. During July 2022, the channel published an interview with a victim of drug abuse. The interview was on the basis of reliable information about a POCSO chargesheet,” the channel submitted, adding that a follow-up story was aired in November 2022 “using file shots without disclosing the identity of the victim with utmost care and caution to protect the victim’’.