As Left, Congress take aim, BJP Christian outreach runs into FCRA hurdle

The Congress and the Left on Tuesday stepped up their attacks on the BJP-led Centre over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), even as the ruling party accused them of making misleading claims. The row over the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, has cast a shadow over the BJP’s Christian outreach ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala.

Last week, the Union government introduced the amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Government officials said the Bill aims to tighten the regulatory framework for foreign-funded organisations and address legal gaps regarding the management of their assets.

However, it has set of alarm bells among Christian groups in Kerala, where various denominations have expressed concerns. Syro Malabar Church major archbishop Raphael Thattil on Tuesday said the Centre’s proposed regulations must not be used to destroy legally operating organisations or destroy the activities of Christian churches. The government, he said, must be prepared to resolve the concerns raised. The Syro-Malabar Church is the largest and most influential Christian segment in Kerala, and has been at the top of the BJP’s outreach agenda.