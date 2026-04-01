As Left, Congress take aim, BJP Christian outreach runs into FCRA hurdle
Last week, the Union government introduced the amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Government officials said the Bill aims to tighten the regulatory framework for foreign-funded organisations and address legal gaps regarding the management of their assets.
The Congress and the Left on Tuesday stepped up their attacks on the BJP-led Centre over the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), even as the ruling party accused them of making misleading claims. The row over the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, has cast a shadow over the BJP’s Christian outreach ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala.
Last week, the Union government introduced the amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Government officials said the Bill aims to tighten the regulatory framework for foreign-funded organisations and address legal gaps regarding the management of their assets.
However, it has set of alarm bells among Christian groups in Kerala, where various denominations have expressed concerns. Syro Malabar Church major archbishop Raphael Thattil on Tuesday said the Centre’s proposed regulations must not be used to destroy legally operating organisations or destroy the activities of Christian churches. The government, he said, must be prepared to resolve the concerns raised. The Syro-Malabar Church is the largest and most influential Christian segment in Kerala, and has been at the top of the BJP’s outreach agenda.
On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Centre, saying that the FCRA Bill had created a “sense of insecurity” in a section of society. “So, appropriate actions to address their concerns should come from the side of the government. But that is not what is happening on the part of the Union government,” he said.
“This is a blatantly unconstitutional law, which will destroy NGOs and community organisations — especially those run by minority communities. We will not allow the BJP to arm-twist honest philanthropic institutions through this draconian bill,” Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal posted on X.
State Congress leaders have also criticised the move, with state Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The scope and implications of these amendments have given rise to considerable apprehension among citizens, particularly minority institutions … There is a genuine concern that the proposed amendments could disproportionately impact their functioning, impose additional administrative burden,” he wrote.
In Delhi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Bill only seeks to stop the use of foreign funding against national security and interests and does not target any religious organisation. The minister accused the Congress and the Left of making “completely false, fabricated and misleading” claims.
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A day earlier, state BJP leader Shone George had attempted damage control, saying there were no grounds for the Church to be worried.
The BJP has fielded several Christian leaders in central Kerala constituencies, where the community’s votes could hold the key. Union Minister of State George Kurian is contesting in Kanjirapally, Shone George in Pala, and party general secretary Anoop Antony has been fielded from
Thiruvalla. In Thrissur, where
Christian voters play a critical role, BJP’s Padmaja Venugopal is trying her luck for the third time. She had lost the 2021 polls, when she was the Congress nominee, by 946 votes.
The FCRA issue is also a matter of concern for the Twenty20, mainly in the Kunnathunadu seat in Ernakulam district that has a sizable chunk of Christians from various denominations.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More