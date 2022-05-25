Arrested over hate speech, bail of Kerala leader P C George cancelled

A judicial first-class magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to senior politician P C George, who was arrested earlier this month over a hate speech. His bail was cancelled after the prosecution informed the court that George had violated the conditions.

The magistrate court order came at a time George is slated to appear before the Kochi city police in connection with another hate speech he had delivered during a temple festival in Kochi on May 9. After the Kochi police registered the case and a sessions court denied bail, George went into hiding. On Monday, the high court had restrained the police from arresting him till May 26.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the prosecution said George’s hate speech in Kochi amounted to a violation of the bail conditions. Subsequently, the court revoked his bail.

After the court cancelled George’s bail, hundreds of activists of the People’s Democratic Party thronged the Palarivattom police station in Kochi, where George is slated to appear on Wednesday. Hundreds of BJP activists are also waiting at the police station to pledge support for George.

On April 29, addressing the Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram, George had alleged that restaurants run by Muslims should be avoided because they use “some kind of drops” that cause impotence. The senior politician also talked of “love jihad” and an “agenda to establish a Muslim country” by “sterilising men and women (of other faith)”.

His remarks had triggered widespread protest from various quarters. On May 1, police nabbed George from his residence at Erattupetta in the Kottayam district. He was produced before a magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram and was granted bail.