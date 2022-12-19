Argentina, France fans clash in Kerala after World Cup final, 17-year-old boy collapses to death during victory march

After Argentina won the Fifa World Cup beating France Sunday night, a clash erupted between fans of both teams near Kannur in northern Kerala, in which three people were injured, and the condition of one of them was serious, said the police.

According to the police, the incident was reported at Palliyamoola soon after Argentina prevailed in a tense final which went into a penalty shootout. France fans got provoked by the alleged taunts by Argentina fans and both sets ganged up and clashed with each other, the police said. Six people were taken into custody and their arrest would be recorded soon, the police added.

Elsewhere, in two separate incidents in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, two police officers were allegedly assaulted while controlling the fans celebrating Argentina’s victory. A civil police officer was manhandled and dragged on the street in Kochi when he was clearing the mob that obstructed the traffic, the police said.

At Pozhiyoor near Thiruvananthapuram, a sub-inspector was assaulted at a venue screening final. The inspector was attacked while removing two youths who created a ruckus at the venue.

In Kollam, a 17-year-old youth, Akshaya Kumar, collapsed to death during a procession of Argentina fans from a local stadium where the final was being screened, said the police.