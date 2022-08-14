Appointment of Kerala CM secy’s wife in varsity stirs row

The Save University Campaign Committee has submitted to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that the wife of CPI(M) leader K K Ragesh, who is also the Chief Minister’s private secretary, was selected as an associate professor at Kannur University over several deserving candidates.

The committee had furnished details it obtained through the Right To Information Act, which showed that the university had selected Priya Varghese, wife of Ragesh, flouting the norms.

The committee, in its complaint to the Governor, pointed out that Varghese had the lowest research score, fixed as per the UGC norms, among six candidates who had applied for the post in the Malayalam Department in November last year. Varghese’s research score was 156 against that of Joseph Skaria’s 651, C Ganesh’s 645 and Muhammed Rafi’s 346. However, Varghese had emerged as the top scorer in the interview with 32 marks out of 50.