As violent protests continue, CM Pinarayi Vijayan says K-Rail won’t remain on paper

Even as violent protests against the proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor continued in many parts of Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday reiterated that projects announced by his government would not remain on paper.

Addressing the state conference of the Kerala School Teachers Association in Kollam, Vijayan said, “All the things the government has announced will be implemented with people’s support. The projects announced by the government are not going to remain on paper.’’

Referring to the past few days’ violent protests in Kottayam and Kozhikode against the land survey for the rail corridor called K-Rail, Vijayan said his government was trying to make “Nava Kerala” (New Kerala) a reality. “However, the incidents in the past few days show that there is a section of people against making ‘Nava Kerala’ a reality. The Congress has turned into a section opposing the progress of the state. The BJP also has adopted the same stand. They want the state to not move an inch ahead. The people can realise it. All projects will be implemented with people’s support,’’ he said.

Vijayan’s assertion on the K-rail project came at a time when protests against the mega project have assumed a new dimension. On Thursday, a protest against erecting survey stones along the proposed alignment for the project turned violent at Madappally in Kottayam. The police manhandled protesting local people including women. The agitators plucked away the stones erected for fixing the alignment.