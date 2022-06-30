Anthrax alert in Kerala’s Thrissur

The Kerala government Wednesday sounded an alert in Thrissur district after Anthrax, an infectious disease which affects domestic as well as wild animals, was reported in wild boars.

The Thrissur administration said the presence of the bacteria was found in carcasses of wild boars in hilly regions of Athirappilly village.

Anthrax is caused by a spore-forming bacterium. It mainly affects animals. Humans can be infected through contact with an animal or by inhaling spores.

Symptoms depend on the route of infection. They can range from a skin ulcer to difficulty breathing. Antibiotics cure most infections. Inhaled anthrax is harder to treat and can be fatal.