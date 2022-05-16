Amid protests and bypoll, Kerala stops laying stones for semi-high-speed rail survey

The Kerala government has decided to abandon the laying of alignment stones for a social impact assessment survey for the proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor. The alignment will now be fixed through a GPS survey instead.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of the widespread protests against the laying of the stones. The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) had already suspended the stone-laying after the bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly segment in Ernakulam district was announced. The government sees the May 31 bypoll as a referendum on its ambitious infrastructure project.

KRDCL managing director Ajith Kumar said that only the method of the survey had changed.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan hailed the decision to suspend the laying of the stones. “It is a victory of the Opposition’s protests. The government registered several cases against people who had protested the laying of the alignment stones. All such cases should be withdrawn,’’ he said.

The laying of the stones had become a law-and-order issue after the KRDCL sought police help to complete the stone-laying process in the face of the protests. The government agency could not complete it in many villages. The Congress-led Opposition and the BJP have been putting up stiff resistance to the proposed survey. By going for a survey using a global positioning system, the government expects to overcome the protests for now.