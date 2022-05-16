scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Must Read

Amid protests and bypoll, Kerala stops laying stones for semi-high-speed rail survey

After the government decides to employ GPS for the social impact assessment, Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd managing director Ajith Kumar says only the survey method has changed.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: May 16, 2022 3:03:05 pm
The decision was taken against the backdrop of the widespread protests against the laying of the stones. (Source: keralarail.com)

The Kerala government has decided to abandon the laying of alignment stones for a social impact assessment survey for the proposed semi-high-speed rail corridor. The alignment will now be fixed through a GPS survey instead.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of the widespread protests against the laying of the stones. The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) had already suspended the stone-laying after the bypoll in the Thrikkakara Assembly segment in Ernakulam district was announced. The government sees the May 31 bypoll as a referendum on its ambitious infrastructure project.

KRDCL managing director Ajith Kumar said that only the method of the survey had changed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan hailed the decision to suspend the laying of the stones. “It is a victory of the Opposition’s protests. The government registered several cases against people who had protested the laying of the alignment stones. All such cases should be withdrawn,’’ he said.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why Govt of India is wrong to claim inflation hit the ri...
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...Premium
Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Idea Exchange: The only way out is to fight for ...
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023Premium
Vistara could merge with Air India, decision likely by end of 2023
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illnessPremium
Expert Explains: How to protect yourself from heat-related illness
More Premium Stories >>

The laying of the stones had become a law-and-order issue after the KRDCL sought police help to complete the stone-laying process in the face of the protests. The government agency could not complete it in many villages. The Congress-led Opposition and the BJP have been putting up stiff resistance to the proposed survey. By going for a survey using a global positioning system, the government expects to overcome the protests for now.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 16: Latest News

Advertisement