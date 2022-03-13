Amid online outrage against leadership, Kerala’s Congress chief backs Gandhis

While resentment is said to be brewing in the Congress over the party’s poor electoral show in the Assembly elections to five states, Congress’s Kerala unit chief, K Sudhakaran, on Saturday warned party workers against targeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal over the debacle.

After the electoral rout, Congress workers in Kerala have taken to social media to express disappointment over the leadership. Many party workers in social media groups were also critical of Venugopal’s role in these elections and sought his exit as Congress general secretary in charge of organisation.

Defending the leadership, Sudhakaran said strict action will be taken against those who make abusive comments on social media. “Character assassination of leaders would not be allowed,” he said. “KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) has noticed that Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka and Venugopal have been singled out in the attack. The onus of debacle cannot be foisted upon them alone.”

He also stated that the party leadership will examine the reasons for the poor electoral show and take corrective steps.

Although factionalism has been rife in the Congress’s state unit over the years, most top party leaders from the state have so far remained loyal to the Gandhi family, even as Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has already called for a change in leadership.