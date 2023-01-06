Amid caste debate over food at Kerala youth fest, minister announces non-veg menu next year

The Kerala government on Thursday announced that next year non-vegetarian food will also be served during the Kerala School Arts Festival, one of the biggest events in the state’s cultural calendar. The decision was taken following a debate on “Brahminical dominance”, which started over vegetarian food being served at the ongoing 61st edition of the youth festival.

Senior CPI(M) leader and education minister V Sivankutty said in Kozhikode, where the festival is under way, “This is a festival of diversity and the education department would initiate steps to promote that. Over the years, only vegetarian dishes have been served at the festival. This is going to change and from next year, there will be non-vegetarian food at the table. Healthy discussions on the issue are welcome. But debates with political agenda have ulterior motives,” he said.

The debate on “Brahminical dominance” over the festival menu emerged on the sidelines of the event when some social media users linked the caste of the caterer, Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri, who has been winning the contract for event for the last 16 years, to the strict vegetarian food being offered.

The debate as well as the criticism over the vegetarian menu gathered further momentum as the host city of Kozhikode is known for its non-vegetarian food range. Even Sivankutty did not hide his intention to have Kozhikodan biryani. “My idea was to give biryani to the children,’’ he said.

Writer Sudhesh Raghavan, in his Facebook post, said the catering of Pazhayidom becomes “outstanding because he is seen as a Brahmin”. “The media also celebrates him because he is a Brahmin. The pertinent question is whether he had overcome Brahminism in cooking as well as in his life. If he has come out of that, he can cook delicious non-vegetarian food,’’ said Raghavan.

Namboothiri, meanwhile, said the menu is fixed by the education department. “The government has confidence in me. For the last 16 years, I have been catering for the school youth festival. If the department wants non-veg food, I will give it. I don’t cook non-veg food, but I have a separate team as well as separate utensils for that. My team had provided non-veg food for the state school sports meet as per the menu set by the organisers,’’ he said.