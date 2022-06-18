Agnipath scheme: Peaceful protestors reach Raj Bhawan, Kozhikode railway station

Kerala Saturday saw two peaceful protests against the Agnipath scheme. Around 300 youths took out a march to the Raj Bhavan while another protest march of 500 youths headed to the railway station in Kozhikode.

At both the places, the peaceful marches were held by aspirants of Army jobs. They clutched placards saying “conduct CEE”, “we want army exam”. They raised slogans demanding conduct of Army exams, which, according to them, had been postponed several times.

DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), said the outfit would mobilise youths at the national level against the scheme announced by the Union government. DYFI national president A A Rahim, in an article in CPI(M) mouthpiece Deshabhimani, said the scheme would churn out thousands of unemployed persons in the country every year.

Gradually, the scheme would create a group of Army-trained youths, who can be hired by anyone, even other countries. DYFI would mobilise all youths and youth organisations in the country to launch an agitation against the scheme. The Union government would be forced to withdraw the scheme as the government had done in the case of farm laws, said officials of DYFI.