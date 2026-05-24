After Rahul Gandhi’s Bengal attack, Kerala Chief Election Officer new posting sparks questions on EC impartiality

Opposition CPI(M) Saturday slammed the appointment of Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Kelkar as secretary to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, saying the posting raises questions over the credibility of the election process.

Last week, when West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal was appointed the chief secretary of the state, Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had said in an X post, “In the BJP-EC’s ‘chor bazaar’, the bigger the theft, the bigger the reward.”

Referring to Rahul’s “BJP-EC chor bazaar” remark, the CPI(M) and BJP in Kerala asked the Congress leader to clarify whether he holds the same position on the appointment of Kelkar as secretary to the Congress chief minister in Kerala.