Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

After CPI(M) rap, Thiruvananthapuram mayor says she will review action against cleaning staff

Reacting to the incident, Mayor Arya Rajendran had said that the cleaning staff protest was a challenge to society.

Arya Rajendran had suspended seven permanent staff and terminated the services of four temporary hands, a decision which invited the wrath of the CPI(M) state leadership. (File)

Days after the CPI(M) openly criticised young party leader and Thiruvananthapuram city mayor Arya Rajendran for her action against a few cleaning staff of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation for allegedly throwing away their Onam sadhya (meal), Rajendran on Tuesday said she will review the action taken.

Rajendran had suspended seven permanent staff and terminated the services of four temporary hands, a decision which invited the wrath of the CPI(M) state leadership. Party state secretary M V Govindan had openly come out against Rajendran, saying the party does not attest to her action which is against the party policy. CPI(M) trade union wing CITU also demanded the reinstatement of the employees.

Rajendran Tuesday told the media that she would review her decision. “The suspensions were a part of the probe. It should not be construed as an action against them. Further steps will be taken after consulting the party and the corporation council.”

The incident was reported on September 5 when the workers had started their work early in order to join Onam celebrations. But even after completing their assigned work, they were reportedly given additional duty by an official of the municipal corporation’s health wing. The workers were irked and after returning from work, the workers dumped their meal they had paid for in a dustbin.

Reacting to the incident, Rajendran had said that the cleaning staff protest was a challenge to society. “They had acted in an inhuman manner and have no right to continue in service,” she had said.

The mayor’s action had evoked protests on social media mainly on the grounds that the corporation did not have any role in the celebration and the food was arranged by the cleaning staff themselves.

Rajendran, who had hit headlines in 2020 when she was elected as the mayor at the age of 21, has embarrassed the party on many occasions. Months ago, Rajendran had courted controversy over the decision to form sports teams of students based on their caste. She had announced separate teams for general category students and those from the SC/ST community. She was forced to withdraw the decision after it evoked widespread protests. The CPI(M) district leadership had then intervened and urged Rajendran not to form sports teams on the basis of castes.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 03:32:12 pm
