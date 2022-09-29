After Centre’s ban on PFI, Kerala issues orders against organisation

A day after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate outfits, the Kerala Home Department Thursday issued a further notification delegating its powers to all district and police chiefs to take action against the organisation.

The district magistrates and police chiefs can freeze the funds of the banned outfit, seal their office premises and ban the use of movable assets. This mandatory step would give powers to all the district magistrates and the police superintendents to implement the ban order in their respective jurisdictions.

Accordingly, the power which has been directed to be exercised by the state government under Section 7 of the UAPA is being delegated to the district collectors and the police superintendents. Also, the power which has been directed to be exercised by the state government under Section 8 of the UAPA is being delegated to the district offices.

Section 7 of the UAPA refers to the government’s power to prohibit the use of funds of an unlawful association. Accordingly, the government can prohibit the transaction of money in the custody of a person intended to be used for an unlawful association.

Section 8 of UAPA refers to the power to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association. Accordingly, a district magistrate can close down the offices and other premises of the banned outfit. The office and its movable properties would not be allowed for use.

Kerala did not report any untoward incident on Wednesday in the wake of the ban on the PFI and its related outfits. Last Thursday, when the NIA raided PFI premises, its sympathisers and cadres had protested against the action.

The protesters had blocked roads and raised slogans against central agencies. A hartal observed last Friday in protest against the raids and arrests of several senior PFI leaders had turned violent.