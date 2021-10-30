Kerala: After 20 years in CPM, veteran leader returns to Congress

Two decades after he left Congress to join CPI(M), senior leader Cherian Philip on Friday returned to the Congress, contending that there is no freedom of expression in the Left party.

Cherian had quit Congress before 2001 Assembly elections after the party denied him a ticket. He was seen as sulking in the Left camp recently since CPI(M) did accommodate him in Parliamentary politics.

Cherian announced his decision to return to Congress after meeting his one-time mentor and senior party leader A K Antony.

Cherian, 67, told the media: “While in Congress, I had the freedom to criticise senior leaders K Karunakaran and Antony. That freedom is not there in CPI(M).”

Stating that the party has changed now, he said, “I left Congress in protest against power monopoly – I was against the practice of a section of leaders dominating Parliamentary politics. Now, by bringing changes in party leadership, Congress has implemented what I had stated 20 years ago.”