Amid row, Adoor Gopalakrishnan steps down as chairman of Kottayam film institute

Acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam.

Gopalakrishnan’s resignation came a week after the institute’s director Shankar Mohan had quit in the wake of allegations of caste discrimination and torpedoing reservation norms in admission against him. Students of the institute had been on a war path for the last one-and-a-half months and the government had closed it down in the wake of the agitation.

While several film professionals had backed the students’ agitation, Gopalakrishnan had supported the beleaguered director saying the allegations against Mohan were ‘baseless’.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Gopalakrishnan said Mohan was invited to Kerala to head the institute. “He was insulted and was forced to quit. The allegations against him were baseless. Absurd stories had been spread against the director,” he said.

Gopalakrishnan also backed Mohan over the reservation controversy at the institute. “We haven’t changed the reservation norms. We had reduced the cut-off marks to 45 for SC/ST students, but there were none. The LBS did not give any clear direction on this,” he said.