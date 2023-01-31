scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Advertisement

Amid row, Adoor Gopalakrishnan steps down as chairman of Kottayam film institute

While several film professionals had backed the students' agitation, Adoor Gopalakrishnan had supported the beleaguered director saying the allegations against Shankar Mohan were 'baseless'.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan during an interview in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal, File)
Listen to this article
Amid row, Adoor Gopalakrishnan steps down as chairman of Kottayam film institute
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Acclaimed filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan Tuesday resigned as the chairman of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts in Kottayam.

Gopalakrishnan’s resignation came a week after the institute’s director Shankar Mohan had quit in the wake of allegations of caste discrimination and torpedoing reservation norms in admission against him. Students of the institute had been on a war path for the last one-and-a-half months and the government had closed it down in the wake of the agitation.

While several film professionals had backed the students’ agitation, Gopalakrishnan had supported the beleaguered director saying the allegations against Mohan were ‘baseless’.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Gopalakrishnan said Mohan was invited to Kerala to head the institute. “He was insulted and was forced to quit. The allegations against him were baseless. Absurd stories had been spread against the director,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, always
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Gender gap in undergraduate programmes widens, gains of last few years lo...
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
Budget signal from states for FM: Capital spending gets boost
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away
In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

Gopalakrishnan also backed Mohan over the reservation controversy at the institute. “We haven’t changed the reservation norms. We had reduced the cut-off marks to 45 for SC/ST students, but there were none. The LBS did not give any clear direction on this,” he said.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:09 IST
Next Story

Disconnected: Free WiFi in Delhi, AAP govt’s ambitious scheme, off since a month

Budget 2023 Updates Get the latest updates from Nirmala Sitharaman\'s budget speech here
See More
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close