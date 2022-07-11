Actor assault case: Former Kerala DGP’s comments on actor Dileep’s ‘innocence’ draws flak

Former DGP R Sreelekha’s claims that popular actor Dileep is innocent in the 2017 case related to the abduction and assault of a woman actor has sparked a furore in Kerala. The prosecution is exploring legal options to record the statements of the former DGP in connection with the case.

The family of the survivor, members of the film fraternity fighting for her cause and the Opposition Congress in the state have come out against the remarks by Sreelekha, who was DGP (prisons) when the alleged accused, including Dileep, were remanded in judicial custody. The retired officer made the remark in a video on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the police should investigate the statements made by the former DGP. “People have a right to know why she stated so after her retirement from service. The revelations are shocking. Police should find out whether her revelations were meant to weaken the case or if what she had stated is true,” said Satheesan.

Former director general of prosecutions T Asif Ali said the statements of the retired IPS officer would interfere in the administration of justice. “It is contempt of court. She should not have mentioned the merit of the case, which is pending in the court,” said Asif Ali.

Film professional and member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) Deedi Damodaran said the former DGP’s claims showed that a woman IPS officer was working as an agent of male dominance. “The chief minister should react to the IPS officer’s disclosure. Over a period, it has been exposed that our system and the authorities are not with the rape survivor. Sreelekha should have reacted in a more responsible manner,” Damodaran said.

Among other claims, Sreelekha alleged that a photograph showing Dileep and co-accused Sunil Kumar alias Pulsar Suni – which the police produced as evidence against the accused – was fake. She stated that a senior police officer had admitted that the evidence was forged.

Sreelekha, who retired in December 2020, said, “I believe Dileep has no role in this case, either directly or indirectly. If the police have committed a mistake (by arresting him), why can’t they confess it now. What is wrong if they say that they have no evidence against Dileep”.