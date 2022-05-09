scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 08, 2022
AAP, Twenty20 not to contest Kerala bypoll

The by-election, which would be held on May 31, was necessitated by the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
May 9, 2022 3:29:35 am
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP and KITEX Group’s CSR wing Twenty-20 on Sunday announced that they would not field candidates for the by-election at Thrikkakara assembly seat in Kerala.

Earlier, KITEX MD and chief coordinator of Twenty-20 Sabu M Jacob had announced that Twenty-20 and AAP would have a common candidate in the by-election.

Jacob on Sunday said the by-poll has no political significance and its outcome would not make any impact. “This by-election is not going to influence or impact the state government. The decision not to field a common candidate was taken after discussions with AAP. We would concentrate on organisational activities,’’ he said.

AAP state co-ordinator P C Cyriac said his party does not have the habit of contesting by-elections in states where it is not in power. “By winning a by-election, AAP cannot influence the present government. We would focus on strengthening the organisation with an aim to contest the coming general elections,’’ said Cyriac.

