AAP, Twenty20 not to contest Kerala bypoll

May 9, 2022 3:29:35 am
AAP and KITEX Group’s CSR wing Twenty-20 on Sunday announced that they would not field candidates for the by-election at Thrikkakara assembly seat in Kerala.
The by-election, which would be held on May 31, was necessitated by the death of Congress legislator P T Thomas.
Earlier, KITEX MD and chief coordinator of Twenty-20 Sabu M Jacob had announced that Twenty-20 and AAP would have a common candidate in the by-election.
Jacob on Sunday said the by-poll has no political significance and its outcome would not make any impact. “This by-election is not going to influence or impact the state government. The decision not to field a common candidate was taken after discussions with AAP. We would concentrate on organisational activities,’’ he said.
AAP state co-ordinator P C Cyriac said his party does not have the habit of contesting by-elections in states where it is not in power. “By winning a by-election, AAP cannot influence the present government. We would focus on strengthening the organisation with an aim to contest the coming general elections,’’ said Cyriac.
