8-month-old killed for crying in Kerala, mother arrested three years later; lookout for 2 more accused

Three years after an eight-month-old girl was allegedly killed by a man in a fit of rage, the Kerala police have arrested the infant’s mother in connection with the murder.
The incident took place in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta where the police found the child’s body in a grass-covered marsh at Valanjavattom, within the Pulikeezh police station limits on August 12, 2023.
The police have now identified Sivan, along with his brother, Shakthi, and Manju as accused in the murder case. While Manju was taken into police custody on Wednesday, police are on a lookout for the other two accused, PTI reported.
The arrest comes after a special investigation team led by Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police P R Santhosh conducted a prolonged probe into the death, officials said.
What led to the crime?
Police said Manju, the mother, left her husband, Esakki, following a dispute in 2023 and travelled to Alappuzha with her infant daughter.
While she was sitting at a shop in Kalarkode, Sivan approached her and offered to take care of the two. Manju then went with Sivan to Changanassery, where they stayed with the baby on a shop verandah, according to the news agency.
One night in August 2023, Sivan lost his temper after the baby began crying while sleeping. In a fit of rage, Sivan pressed the child’s neck, killing her, according to the police. Sivan and Manju then sought the help of his younger brother, Shakthi, to dispose of the body.
The incident surfaced recently after Manju returned to her colony in Palakkad without the child. When questioned about the missing baby, Manju allegedly failed to give a clear explanation to the colony promoter.
The promoter then informed the police, who questioned her and uncovered details of the alleged murder. During questioning, Manju reportedly confessed to the crime.
Police are now on a lookout for Sivan and Shakthi, the first and second accused in the case. Manju, the third accused, has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.