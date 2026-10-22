8-month-old killed for crying in Kerala, mother arrested three years later; lookout for 2 more accused

Three years after an eight-month-old girl was allegedly killed by a man in a fit of rage, the Kerala police have arrested the infant’s mother in connection with the murder.

The incident took place in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta where the police found the child’s body in a grass-covered marsh at Valanjavattom, within the Pulikeezh police station limits on August 12, 2023.

The police have now identified Sivan, along with his brother, Shakthi, and Manju as accused in the murder case. While Manju was taken into police custody on Wednesday, police are on a lookout for the other two accused, PTI reported.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The arrest comes after a special investigation team led by Thiruvalla Deputy Superintendent of Police P R Santhosh conducted a prolonged probe into the death, officials said.