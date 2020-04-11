Kerala: 8 foreigners who tested positive now discharged

After their discharge, the tourists were shifted to another location, where they will be in quarantine for another 14 days.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational) After their discharge, the tourists were shifted to another location, where they will be in quarantine for another 14 days.(Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

Eight foreign tourists, who tested positive for the coronavirus in Kerala last month, were Friday discharged from government hospitals in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Seven of the tourists are from the UK, and, of them, six are above 60 years of age-falling into the high-risk group of COVID-19 patients.

The eighth tourist is from Italy and is 53.

Their recovery has emerged as a feat for the state’s health sector, which last week saw the recovery of a local couple aged 93 and 88.

A health department official in Kochi said they had been treated with the utmost care. “They were all praise for the doctors, nurses and the entire system,” said the official.

The Italian citizen tested positive for COVID-19 on March 13 while he was staying at Varkala, a beach resort near the state capital.

The UK tourists were part of a 19-member group that had been offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight in Kochi on March 15. That came a day after one member of the group, aged 57, tested positive during their stay in hill station Munnar. The entire group was shifted to isolation, with six more of them testing positive.

On several occasions during the treatment, the first UK tourist to test positive in the group had to be put on life support. He was the first COVID-19 patient in Kerala to be administered HIV medicines.

Later, two other patients in the group, aged 76 and 88, were also administered the same medicines.

After their discharge, the tourists were shifted to another location, where they will be in quarantine for another 14 days.

