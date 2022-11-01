On the 66th anniversary of its formation, Kerala launches digital resurvey of state

On the 66th anniversary of its formation, Kerala on Tuesday launched a digital resurvey of the entire state. This is the first time that the government is venturing into a massive digital resurvey of the southern state.

Inaugurating the initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the digital survey is part of the government’s policy of “land for all, records for all land, all services smart”. This would ensure speedy delivery of all land-related services to the people. The government envisages completing the resurvey of the entire state in four years, he added.

The proceedings of resurvey had begun in 1966, but could not be completed even after 56 years due to limitations of the traditional systems and lack of technological advancements. Hence, the LDF government decided to start a digital survey in the state under the name ‘Ente Bhumi (my land)’ and complete it within four years by utilising the most modern technologies. Re-survey of the state, based on the existing limits of occupations, would also facilitate speedy implementation of land records and collection of agricultural statistics.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said the main feature of this digital resurvey project is that all land-related services of the survey, revenue and registration departments can be delivered to people in a timely manner through a single-window online system. Land records would be kept up-to-date so that no more resurvey is required. A comprehensive GIS database would be created for all departments in the state, the minister said.

The project would cost Rs 858.42 crore. Of this, Rs 438.44 crore has been allocated from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The Department of Survey and Land Records, the nodal agency for the digital resurvey, would deploy 4,700 personnel, including 1,500 surveyors for 1,550 revenue villages, the basic unit of administration under the state’s revenue department.

The digital survey would be done using the latest equipment such as Real Time Kinematic (RTK) Rover and Robotic Total Station. Surveys in up to 70 per cent of the state’s area will be done using RTK Rover machines, while robotic total station machines will be used in 20 per cent of the land and drone technology in the remaining 10 per cent area. Considering the topography of the state, 28 Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been commissioned to carry out a unified digital survey and software-based operations.

As a precursor to the survey, the local self-government department is in the process of conducting survey sabhas in all local bodies.