5 held for Kerala CPM leader’s murder

Five people, including a BJP youth wing leader, were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) local secretary in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district last night, police said.

Sandeep Kumar, a CPI(M) local secretary, was stabbed to death by five people while he was returning home on a motorcycle in Peringara area of the district on Thursday night.

The alleged gang, on two-wheelers, blocked his way and stabbed him before fleeing. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in Thiruvalla in the district, where he was pronounced dead.

CPI(M) leaders have alleged that the RSS-BJP combine was behind the killing of P B Sandeep Kumar, but police are non-committal about a political crime. Party workers observed a protest against the murder even as the BJP denied any role in the incident.

Pathanamthitta district police superintendent R Nishanthini said they have arrested five suspects, but it was too early to attribute a motive for the crime.

“Prima facie we cannot attribute any political motive or angle behind the murder. We are also probing whether personal rivalry or grudge had led to the killing. Of the five arrested, two persons have criminal background. A detailed interrogation would only reveal the motive behind the crime,” the SP said.

Police sources said personal rivalry of one of the arrested, named Jishnu seems to have led to the murder of the CPI(M) leader. Jishnu and Kumar belong to the same area of Peringara the source said. Police suspect that Jishnu had a grudge over denial of a temporary government job for a family member.

Deploring the death of the CPI(M) worker, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post on Friday, said police have been directed to book all those involved in the murder to justice. The reasons for the murder will be looked into, he added.

Party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Friday blamed the RSS-BJP combine for the murder. “Police should not have gone by BJP version that the murder is not political. The government should examine the conspiracy of the BJP behind the murder,” he said in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP state president K Surendran dismissed the allegations and said CPI(M) should apologise for blaming the murder on them. “Vijayan’s police have attributed personal rivalry as the reason behind the murder. CPI(M) should admit that the murder is not political,” he said.