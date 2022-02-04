3 friends die in 48 hrs in Kerala; police say mystery solved: 2 murders, 1 suicide

THE MYSTERY behind the death of three friends, one after the other within 48 hours, has been solved, police said on Thursday. They said two of them were murdered while one committed suicide.

The three would often sit down for drinks together in the evening, the police said. The first death was reported early on Monday morning, after one such evening of drinks and party.

The body of Ajikumar, 49, a clerk with state public works department, was found with stab injuries at his house at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram rural district.

Even as the probe into the death was on, on Monday evening, his friends gathered for another drinks session. A heated discussion and blame game over the death of Ajikumar made one of the friends, Sajivkumar, angry. He drove his mini truck over three of his friends, killing one of them, 28-year-old Ajith. Two others were injured, one seriously.

Hours later, on early Tuesday morning, another friend of theirs, Binuraj, died after he was hit by a speeding bus.

Ajikumar had been living estranged from his wife, while Ajith and Binuraj were bachelors. They, along with Sajivkumar, have been friends for several years and frequently met over liquor, the police said, quoting local people.

Explaining the sequence of the murders and the suicide, Thiruvananthapuram rural SP Divya Gopinath on Thursday told reporters that of the three deaths, two were murders and another one suicide.

“Ajikumar was found dead at the sit-out of his house on January 31. We started investigation into that death, suspecting it as a murder. He had a group of friends who used to gather at his home regularly for drinks. After Ajikumar’s death, seven of his friends met that night, again for drinking, barely 100 meters away from his house. All of them had good relations with Ajikumar. Under the influence of alcohol, they became emotional and started raising questions about the killer of Ajikumar. A few of them started blaming one the group member, Sajivkumar, who left the gathering in a huff,’’ said the SP.

According to the SP, Sajivkumar later returned with his mini-truck and joined the gathering. “As the discussion continued about the death of Ajikumar, some of them again blamed Sajikumar. Finally, they settled the matter and decided to disperse. When three of them – Jaquilin, Pramod and Ajith – were walking ahead on the road, Sajivkumar got behind the wheels of his mini-truck and drove into them. Ajith died on the spot and two others were injured,” said the SP.

Sajikumar was arrested in connection with this murder.

The SP said during the probe into the murder of Ajikumar, the police suspected the role of Binuraj, who had attended both drinking sessions – the one at the Ajikumar’s house as well as the one after his death. “We were following him, but on Tuesday (February 1) we came to know that he was fatally knocked down by a bus. Based on the account of the eyewitnesses and other scientific evidence, we now assume that Binuraj had jumped in front of the bus. Prime facie, we are proceeding with the case as an incident of suicide,” said the officer.

Regarding the trigger behind Ajikumar’s murder, the SP said he had some issues with Binuraj despite their friendship. “We are looking into all factors and a final conclusion can be reached only after gathering all scientific evidence,” she said.