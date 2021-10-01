22-year-old girl stabbed to death by batchmate in Kerala college

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death allegedly by her male batchmate inside the premises of the St Thomas College in Pala in Kottayam district of Kerala, police said.

The accused, Abhishek Baiju, attacked his batchmate Nithinamol with a blade and slit her throat when the latter stepped out after a supplementary examination at the college on Friday morning, said Pala sub-inspector Abhilash. The college is a government-aided institution founded in 1950 and run by the Syro-Malabar Church.

A security-guard at the college, who was an eye-witness to the attack, told reporters that he saw the accused and the victim engaged in a verbal spat by the side of the drive-way inside the premises. “And then in a quick flash, I saw him forcing her down on the ground, holding her throat. I didn’t see the blade, but I could see blood spilling seconds later. Immediately, I phoned the principal, informing him of the attack,” he said.

“The attacker then wiped his hands off the blood and calmly sat a few metres away. He didn’t try to run away. He sat there till the police came,” he added, identifying the weapon used in the attack as a kind of paper-cutter.

Nithinamol, who lost a lot of blood on the spot of the attack, was rushed by fellow students and onlookers to the nearby hospital, but she succumbed to injuries. The accused was apprehended by locals and handed over to the police.

While Nithinamol was a native of Thalayolaparambu, Abhishek is from Koothattukulam in neighbouring Ernakulam district. Both were final-year students of B.Voc degree course in Food Processing Technology at the college.

Though local media reports said the accused planned the attack because the victim had spurned his romantic advances, the officer said the motive for the attack was not yet clear. “We have taken him into custody, but he’s not in a good mental state right now. We will have to question him to find out why he did it,” said the sub-inspector.