21% Keralites above 30 prone to serious diseases: Govt survey

When Kerala Health Department screened 7 lakh people above the age of 30 for prevalence of lifestyle diseases, around 21 per cent of them were found to be prone to serious diseases. The door-to-door screening was held in all 140 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Health Minister Veena George said all persons above 30 will be screened for life-style diseases within a year. “This is a significant step against lifestyle diseases. The scheme has got overwhelming support from people,” she said.

Referring to the first phase of the screening, the Minister said out of 7,26,633 people screened, 20.93 per cent (1,52,080) came into the risk factor group for at least one serious disease. “As many as 11.41 per cent (82,943) of them had hypertension, 8.9 per cent (64,564) had diabetes and 4.09 per cent (29,696) had both, she said. Besides, 8,982 persons had been found at the risk of tuberculosis, 8,614 with uterine cancer, 47,549 with breast cancer, and 3,006 with colon cancer. They have been referred to experts,” the minister said.

Earlier, a non-communicable diseases control programme of the state government had found that Kerala is placed in the highest epidemiologic transitions zone which had exerted drastic effects on the morbidity and mortality tables of the state. The rampant urbanisation and modernisation which had infiltrated even to the grassroots level of the state, irrespective of the region and economic strata, influenced the lifestyle of the population, making the state fertile for non-communicable diseases to flourish. The mortality and morbidity due to lifestyle diseases soon began to surpass those due to communicable diseases and RCH issues combined.

The study conducted by Achuthamenon Centre for Health Science Studies in 2017 was a shocking revelation into precarious position of the state with findings pointing to 20 per cent of the population being diabetic and 33 per cent being hypertensive.