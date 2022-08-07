scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

21% Keralites above 30 prone to serious diseases: Govt survey

Health Minister Veena George said all persons above 30 will be screened for life-style diseases within a year. “This is a significant step against lifestyle diseases. The scheme has got overwhelming support from people,” she said.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
August 7, 2022 9:06:23 am
Health Minister Veena George, Thiruvananthapuram latest news, Kerela latest news, Indian ExpressReferring to the first phase of the screening, Health Minister Veena George said out of 7,26,633 people screened, 20.93 per cent (1,52,080) came into the risk factor group for at least one serious disease. (file)

When Kerala Health Department screened 7 lakh people above the age of 30 for prevalence of lifestyle diseases, around 21 per cent of them were found to be prone to serious diseases. The door-to-door screening was held in all 140 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Health Minister Veena George said all persons above 30 will be screened for life-style diseases within a year. “This is a significant step against lifestyle diseases. The scheme has got overwhelming support from people,” she said.

Referring to the first phase of the screening, the Minister said out of 7,26,633 people screened, 20.93 per cent (1,52,080) came into the risk factor group for at least one serious disease. “As many as 11.41 per cent (82,943) of them had hypertension, 8.9 per cent (64,564) had diabetes and 4.09 per cent (29,696) had both, she said. Besides, 8,982 persons had been found at the risk of tuberculosis, 8,614 with uterine cancer, 47,549 with breast cancer, and 3,006 with colon cancer. They have been referred to experts,” the minister said.

Earlier, a non-communicable diseases control programme of the state government had found that Kerala is placed in the highest epidemiologic transitions zone which had exerted drastic effects on the morbidity and mortality tables of the state. The rampant urbanisation and modernisation which had infiltrated even to the grassroots level of the state, irrespective of the region and economic strata, influenced the lifestyle of the population, making the state fertile for non-communicable diseases to flourish. The mortality and morbidity due to lifestyle diseases soon began to surpass those due to communicable diseases and RCH issues combined.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: What is a direct threat to democracy is the ‘Yogi m...

The study conducted by Achuthamenon Centre for Health Science Studies in 2017 was a shocking revelation into precarious position of the state with findings pointing to 20 per cent of the population being diabetic and 33 per cent being hypertensive.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Thiruvananthapuram News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 09:06:23 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines
14th Vice President

PM Modi congratulates Jagdeep Dhankar for receiving support across party lines

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

Amid fear and desperation: The hands reshaping Gurgaon's skyline

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

With its focus on responsible choices, tiny home movement is catching up in India

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement