scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

2022 was 6th warmest year in Kerala history since 1901: report

The 'Statement on climate for the state of Kerala-2022' report noted an increase by 0.45 degree Celsius in the average annual mean land surface air temperature (1971-2020) last year over the southern state. 

Kerala weather, Kerala warm weather, Kerala warm climate, Kerala weather report, Kerala news, Kerala, Indian Express, India news, current affairsKerala, considered as one of the wettest Indian states, recorded less rainfall last year. During both the monsoon seasons — the Southwest and the Northeast — the state recorded below-normal rainfall, the report highlighted.
Listen to this article
2022 was 6th warmest year in Kerala history since 1901: report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Last year, Kerala experienced its sixth warmest year since 1901, and the onset month of the Southwest monsoon in June was the warmest in 122 years, according to a state government report.

The report — ‘Statement on climate for the state of Kerala-2022’ — released by the Institute of Climate Change Studies (ICCS), government of Kerala, noted an increase by 0.45 degree Celsius in the average annual mean land surface air temperature (1971-2020) last year over the southern state.  “The warmer than normal annual mean temperatures over Kerala was mainly contributed by the warm winter season, when the average mean temperature went up by 1.02 degrees Celsius,” the report summarised.

In fact, nine of the 10 warmest years since 1901 over Kerala were recorded in the ongoing decade (2013 – 2022). The state’s average annual maximum temperature jumped by 0.41 degree Celsius while the average annual minimum temperatures saw an increase by 0.49 degree Celsius during 2022. All 14 districts of the state showed a significantly increasing trend in their maximum and mean temperatures, the ICCS  report said.

Kerala, considered as one of the wettest Indian states, recorded less rainfall last year. During both the monsoon seasons — the Southwest and the Northeast — the state recorded below-normal rainfall, the report highlighted. Last year, only two of the 14 districts recorded normal or above rainfall during the June to September period. During the October to December season, only six districts received normal rainfall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

(Anjali Marar works at the Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru)

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 03:54 IST
Next Story

Patole & Thorat share dais, blame BJP for ‘highlighting non-existent infighting’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close