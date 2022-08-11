scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

2017 abduction-assault case: Actress getting more film offers after crime against her, says PC George

“But following the case, she got more opportunities to act in films. She is the only person who benefited from the case,” George said.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
Updated: August 11, 2022 11:43:20 pm
Controversial Kerala politician P C George on Thursday said the woman actor who was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in 2017 had benefited from the incident, as she “got more opportunities” in the film industry after the crime was committed against her.

Addressing the media in Kottayam, George said that the victim is getting offers to act in many films. For her, he claimed, the loss was only in her personal life, “if the incident was true”.

Earlier, months after the incident was reported, George had openly backed Malayalam actor Dileep, who is accused of conspiring the abduction and assault. The former legislator had then said, “It is my responsibility to stand with the truth. It is sad to see that an innocent Dileep had to spend 85 days in jail (judicial custody).”

George was arrested recently in a sexual assault case, and in a case of hate speech against the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, the special court in Kochi, where the trial of the 2017 abduction and assault case is being heard, on Thursday came down on the investigating officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose, and said the officer is skipping court proceedings and had been trying to obtain documents from the court using his subordinates.

The prosecution had earlier sought further probe into the case when examination of the investigating officer was scheduled in trial court.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 11:42:51 pm

