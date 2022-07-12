2008 CPI(M) worker murder: Kerala High Court acquits 13 RSS activists serving life terms

A division bench of the Kerala High Court Tuesday acquitted 13 RSS workers who were convicted to life terms by a trial court in connection with the murder of a CPI(M) worker in 2008.

The convicted RSS men had appealed to the High Court against the verdict of the trial court in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016. Of the 16 alleged accused, the trial court had convicted 13 persons.

Setting aside the trial court verdict, the division bench of Justice Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran said, “The manner in which events were portrayed before the court, smacks of a deliberate attempt to tutor witness and collect evidence, to define a scripted story. We cannot but acquit the accused of the charges levelled against them; the prosecution having miserably failed to prove the incriminating circumstances against the accused.”

The court said the eye-witness testimonies are incredulous, the identification unbelievable, the recoveries unsubstantiated and the seizures leading to nothing.” There is absolutely no evidence worth its salt and the prosecution failed to prove any corroborative circumstance but for the political rivalry existing between two groups,” said the court.

Coming down on the recurring incidents of political killings in Kerala, the division bench said , “The sad saga of political rivalry and mindless killing, as we have noticed in many cases, tears asunder the social fabric of the state. The saga written in blood continues and the memorials held by the rival parties offer no solace to destitute parents, hapless widows and orphaned children, who often lose the only breadwinner of the family. The yearly remembrances, only stoke the fires of rivalry and do not wipe the tears of the bereaved or awaken the conscience of those who matter. Another life is lost and yet another prosecution fails, both lying on the wayside, grim reminders to the society of the futility of it all.”

The court observed that there was a deliberate attempt since the commencement of the investigation to project half-truths and cherry-pick witnesses so as to shape the case in a particular manner.