Friday, Sep 30, 2022

2 held for raising pro-PFI slogans in Kerala

According to the police, seven PFI workers gathered at a junction at Kallambalam, raised pro-PFI slogans after removing the flag of the organisation.

Police attempt to detain Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India workers during a protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency, in Hubballi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Two activists of Popular Front of India, which was banned by the Union Government on Wednesday, were arrested on Thursday under the UAPA after they raised pro-PFI slogans at Kallambalam in Thiruvananthapuram rural police district.

PFI area president Abdul Salim, 44, and organisation worker Naseem, 38, were arrested. Other five persons were identified, said the police.

Meanwhile, the police sealed the PFI office, Periyar Valley, at Aluva in Ernakulam rural district as part of implementing the ban.

Earlier in the day, Kerala government had issued a notification delegating its powers to all district and police chiefs to take action against the organisation.

Accordingly, district magistrates and police chiefs can freeze the funds of the banned outfit, seal their office premises and ban the use of movable assets.

This mandatory step would give powers to all the district magistrates and the police superintendents to implement the ban order in their respective jurisdictions.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:30:04 am
