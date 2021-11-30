19-year-old Kerala girl shot dead in US as bullets pierce through ceiling

A 19-year-old Kerala girl was allegedly shot dead in Montgomery, the capital of Alabama in the United States. The victim, identified as Mariam Susan Mathew, was asleep in her house when bullets from the upper floor allegedly pierced through the ceiling and killed her.

The Montgomery police department has opened an investigation. Fr Johnson Pappachan, of Malankara Orthodox Church Diocese of South-West America, in a release, said Mariam Susan Mathew sustained bullets from the gun of an occupant on the upper floor of her house. She was declared dead on the scene, added the release.

Mariam Susan Mathew is the daughter of Boben Mathew, a native of Niranam in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. Steps are being taken to take the body back to Kerala after completing legal formalities.