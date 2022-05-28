18 PFI men held for hate slogans at Alappuzha rally

Police on Friday arrested 18 activists of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the case pertaining to raising hate slogans during their rally in Alappuzha last Saturday.

Earlier this week, two others, including PFI Alappuzha district president Navas Vandanam were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The case was registered after a video of the PFI rally, held as part of the “save the republic’’ campaign, showed a minor boy raising hate slogans, apparently targeted at non-Muslims. The boy was seated on the shoulders of another person. The crowd in the rally were heard repeating the slogans raised by the boy.

Police on Friday had taken 24 persons into custody, but the arrest of 18 was confirmed after verifying the visuals of the rally. They would be produced before a magistrate court later in the night.