Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

11 convicts in CPM rebel’s murder got long parole: Kerala data

According to data, since CPI(M)-led LDF came to power in Kerala in May 2016, one of the convicts, CPI(M) area secretary P K Kunhananthan, got parole for 257 days, before he died on March 30, 2020. Another party cadre, K C Ramachandran, has so far got parole for 280 days.

The LDF government in Kerala has granted parole on multiple occasions to the 11 convicts, including three CPI(M) cadres, who were sentenced for life in the 2012 murder of rebel CPI(M) leader T P Chandrasekharan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently submitted details of parole or leave granted to the 11 convicts in the state Assembly while answering written questions from Congress-backed legislator K K Rama, who is Chandrasekharan’s wife.

The 11 were given life sentences by a special court in Kozhikode in 2014.

Manojan, the third CPI(M) worker convicted in the case, has been granted parole for 257 days, according to details submitted in the House on August 24.

Convicted members of the gang that carried out the murder got parole between 60 and 257 days on various grounds.

One gang member, Sijith, has been given leave for 257 days since May 2016. During their parole, two convicts — Sunil Kumar, alias Kodi Suni, and Manoj — got involved in separate criminal cases.

