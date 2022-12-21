scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Worker killed, 2 others injured in air pressure control valve explosion in Thane factory

A video surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday purportedly showing other workers running away amid commotion after the incident.

thane accident news, indian expressA 28-year-old worker was killed and two others injured in an explosion during testing of an air pressure control valve at an industrial unit. (File Representational Photo)

A 28-year-old worker was killed and two others injured in an explosion during testing of an air pressure control valve at an industrial unit in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in the unit located in Ambernath township where industrial valves were manufactured, they said.

A video surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday purportedly showing other workers running away amid commotion after the incident.

The victim, identified as Shrikant Kadam, had filled air in the pressure control valve and was testing the same when it exploded and its lid fell on him and crushed him, an official from Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Two other workers were injured and admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

An offence was registered against the factory manager, its safety manager, supervisor and others under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (causing death by negligence), the official said, adding no arrest was made so far.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 11:10:59 am
Next Story

South Korea predicts lower 2023 GDP growth, vows to support exporters

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close