Thane civic body decides to scrap Light Rail Transit system, instead build conventional Metro

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to scrap its proposed Light Rail Transit system and instead, build a conventional Metro line as an internal transportation system for the city.

The proposal of the internal metro was prepared and tabled in last week’s general body meeting of TMC and it was approved unanimously.

Metro line 4 from Wadala to Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh which is being constructed by the MMRDA will connect Thane to Mumbai. The TMC, however, felt that it also needed an internal metro which would connect the various parts of the city to this Metro line.

Subsequently, a detailed project report was prepared by Mahametro. However, the Central Government has instructed the TMC to implement a Light Rail Transit (LRT) project as it would be more cost efficient whereas a conventional Metro would cost around Rs 7,153 crore.

The Maharashtra Government stalled the LRT proposal stating that in view of the burgeoning population of Thane, a metro would be a better transportation system as it could carry more passengers compared to an LRT. The state also said that it would not be possible to integrate an LRT system with a Metro system.

Based on the state directive, a proposal for the internal Metro was prepared and presented in the general body meeting where it was sanctioned unanimously. The cost of the project is Rs 10,000 crore.

The central government will provide 16.65 per cent and the state government 16.65 per cent fund for the internal metro project, while the remaining funds will have to be made available by TMC with low interest rate loans.